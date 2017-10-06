Why I’ll Struggle To Score As Many As I Did With Lyon–Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette has admitted that he will struggle to score as many goals with Arsenal over the course of the season as he did with Lyon a year ago.

The former OL striker signed for the Gunners this summer in a club record deal reportedly worth £52.7 million, despite French giants PSG having and interest in him .

The 26-year-old has settled in well, netting four goals in seven Premier League games for his new club, but knows that matching his haul of 37 from his last season with Lyon will be a tall task.

“I will try my level best to achieve that but there is a big difference in that I was played in virtually every match at Lyon,” he said. “Here the manager likes to rotate players to keep them fresh for the Premier League.

“I will try my best to score that many goals but this is my first season so it’s all quite new.

“I want to settle in and repay the confidence that’s been shown in me.”

While rotation may limit Lacazette’s some, the France international also admitted that the pace and physicality of English top flight is very different from that of Ligue 1.

“The main difference in the Premier League is that game is a lot more physical. The pace of the game is also very different – I now really understand what it means to play box to box.

“Things can move so fast that you don’t have time to catch your breath or think about the next move.”

Arsenal sit fifth in the league after seven matches, level on 13 points with Chelsea, and will return to league action after the international break with an October 14 trip to face Watford.

...