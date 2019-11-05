Reps call on FG to save guide its citizens over Ebola outbreak

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ABUJA – The House of Representatives yesterday called on Federal Government to put necessary measure in place, especially at all the airports, seaports and land borders with the view to prevent the reentry of Ebola disease in country.

This was sequence to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Paschal Chigozie Obi who raised the alarm on the recent outbreak of Ebola Virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in March, 2019 where over 1,000 cases of Ebola infections were reported.

Hon. Obi in his lead debate, expressed concern over the spread of Ebola from Guinea, Sierra-Leone, Liberia to Nigeria, when a Liberian, Mr. Patrick Sawyer, arrived Lagos by an airplane and infected many Nigerians, including doctors and nurses.

He harped on the need for Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to curtail the menace of Ebola, ranging from issuing an alert to Airline Operators directing them to ensure a high level of vigilance and ensure that proper checks were carried out on passengers as well as other relevant measures such as providing sanitizers and clinical equipment.

“World Health Organisation (WHO) on August 8, 2019 took conscious step to sensitize the public by declaring Ebola outbreak a public health emergency of international concern and also raising alarm on the need for nations to take preventive actions against the possible further outbreak of Ebola virus”. He said.

In the bid to curb the outbreak of the deadly disease in the country, the House urged Federal Ministry of Health to deploy necessary materials and personnel at the air ports, sea ports and land borders for carrying out screening exercise on passengers.

The House also stressed the need for Federal Government to set aside funds for the management of Ebola virus in in the event of its reoccurrence in Nigeria.

To this end, the House mandated the Committees on Health care Services and Health Institutions to ensure that relevant agencies take precautionary measures to avert the reoccurrence of the Ebola disease.

The House equally called on President Muhammadu Buhari to recognize the heroic acts of patriotism of Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh and her medical team as well as all Nigerians who died from the Ebola virus.

To this end, the House urged the Presidency to confer a befitting Posthumous National Honour on Dr. Adadevoh, just as it tasked Federal Ministry of Health to assess and certify Nigeria’s emergency preparedness against unexpected epidemics.

In his lead debate, Hon. Akiolu Kayode applauded Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh, a Nigerian physician, risked her life in a bid to curb the spread of the Ebola Virus in Nigeria.

He also applauded Dr. Adadevoh’s bravery and professionalism which saved Nigeria from a devastating impact of an uncontrolled outbreak of the Ebola Virus and thus prompted the Government, good spirited individuals and organizations, and the international community to deploy resources to curb the outbreak of Ebola virus.

The House also called on Federal Ministry of Education and other related authorities to ensure the inclusion of the heroic deeds of Dr. Adadevoh by naming one of the Lagos hospitals after her.

The House further urged Federal Government to recognise and provide every support necessary for Ebola virus survivors and the families of Ebola victims.

While ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase mandated the Committee on Healthcare Services to ensure compliance.

...