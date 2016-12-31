Fighting Boko Haram records substantial military, security successes – UN envoy

New York – The fight against the destructive Boko Haram insurgents has recorded substantial military and security successes, UN acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Central Africa, François Fall, has said.

Fall, in a briefing to the UN Security Council, obtained by the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York, said much territory previously controlled by Boko Haram had been reclaimed.

“The collective efforts of the Lake Chad Basin countries in fighting terrorism have resulted in substantial military and security successes.

“The Multi-national Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has continued with cross-border operations and reclaimed much of the territory controlled by Boko Haram,” he said.

Fall, who is Head of the UN Regional Office for Central Africa, nonetheless, noted that the insurgents continued to carry out asymmetric attacks, mainly targeting civilians.

The UN official regretted that the destructive activities of the sect had constituted serious threats to regional stability.

“The activities of Boko Haram have greatly undermined development and exacerbated the economic hardship in the countries of the Lake Chad Basin.

“The situation of refugees and internally displaced persons, particularly women and children, continues to remain a cause for serious concern, as persisting attacks have hindered access by humanitarian actors to the affected areas.”

Fall noted that the Lake Chad Basin countries had borne the financial burden of fighting the insurgents, calling on the UN for support to the multilateral force.

“While the Lake Chad Basin countries are bearing financial responsibility for combating Boko Haram, the available resources are insufficient to finance the operations of the MNJTF and to effectively support humanitarian and early recovery activities.

“Timely support for the MNJTF in terms of finances, logistics and equipment remains critical to strengthen the force’s operational capacity and maintain progress made.”

He called for a long-term plan for the total eradication of the destructive sect to ensure that it is not able to regroup in the future.

“The complete eradication of the group will remain a long-term venture through sustained determination and vigilance, coupled with a holistic approach aimed at tackling the root causes of violent extremism, including marginalisation and extreme poverty.

“In this regard, there is urgent need to ensure funding for early recovery and development activities in liberated areas, including measures to reintegrate defectors and their families in their respective societies.”

According to him, a regional strategy to address the underlying factors responsible for the emergence of the insurgents is being planned by the Economic Community for Central African States (ECCAS) and ECOWAS.

“It is our hope that the planned joint summit of ECCAS and ECOWAS on Boko Haram, will take place without further delay.

“This is with the aim of developing a regional strategy that addresses the political, security, humanitarian and development challenges; the UN stands ready to support the region in this endeavour.”