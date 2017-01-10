2015/2016 NPFL triumph: Rangers’ board chairman redeems N2m pledge

Enugu – The Board Chairman of Rangers International FC, Festus Onu, has redeemed the N2 million he pledged to the players for emerging the 2015/2016 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) champions.

Onu gave the money on Monday in Enugu at a victory dinner organized by the management board of the Enugu club-side.

He charged the players to remain focused, disciplined and committed in sustaining the winning mentality this season.

“I will assure you of more goodies once you continue to make Enugu football fans, Enugu State and Nigeria in general proud through getting more national and continental trophies,’’ he said.

Responding, the Board Secretary of the club, Steve Oruruo, said that the players and officials had been well motivated financially by the chairman and state government.

“With all these motivation and incentives, we will have no excuse in beating FC Ifeanyi Uba on Wednesday to claim the 2016/2017 Charity Cup.

“Winning the Charity Cup will certainly open the way for other trophies to come into the team this soccer season,’’ Oruruo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by players, technical crew, officials and board members of the club.

Rangers FC will on Wednesday, this week, take on FC Ifeanyi Uba of Nnewi in the 2016/2017 Charity Cup in Abuja.