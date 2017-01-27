Agribusiness Workshop Opens In Benin City

BENIN CITY:A 3 day workshop on Agricbusiness Organised by Edo State Government in line with the vision of the Godwin Obaseki led administration of creating jobs for Edo youths in the Agricultural Sector has commenced in Benin City the Edo State Capital.
Delivering a key note address at the workshop with the theme : “Harnessing Resources And Opportunities To Optimise Agricbusiness in Edo State” the Chief of Staff to Edo State Government Mr. Taiwo Akerele thank participant in the Agricbusiness for desiring to join the government of the state to develop it through Agriculture. He said the government is ready to invest in the Agricultural sectors to create job for the people of the state saying that the government is ready for the business of developing the state.
Akerele said the government is ready to create an enabling environment for investor to come into the state to invest without fear of being harassed as the Obaseki’s administration has put modalities on ground engaging with communities that have crises with investors encouraging such communities to ensure they create the enabling environment and atmosphere for business to thrive in the state.
“Edo state is an investment friendly state and the governor is investment friendly. He is set to position Edo on the part of process as he assured the people that in 3 years Edo will be made one of the biggest competing state in the area of Agricbusniess with Lagos or Ogun State”.
He urged the participants to take the workshop seriously as the Agricbusiness in the state is for serious investors that will join hands with the government of the state to develop the state. He wishes the participant a fruitful deliberation.
Earlier the chairman of the occasion Mr. Tony Ogunbor commended the governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki for organizing this workshop barely 70 days in office. He said the governor has done well in the few steps he has taken including organizing this Agricbusiness workshop, he has hit the ground running.
Ogunbor x-ray the Journey of Lagos Industrialization to the input of experienced men from the private sectors bringing their wealth of experience to bare in developing the state. He said people like Babatunde Fashola contributed to the development of Lagos. Ogunbor said Obaseki is in the line of such great men coming from the private sector who can use his wealth of experience to turn the fortune of Edo State around for the better.
“Translating the management skills in the private sectors to the public sectors is what is needed to transform Edo state; Obaseki has that skill to move the state to enviable height in the country. This is not the time to lament in missed opportunity but to harness the Agricultural potentials of the state and put it to good use creating jobs for the youths.
Speaking further he said in time past Edo State was in the fore front of oil palm, rubber and cassava production. If we develop the Agric sector, it well leads to industrial development. “Edo State can become the food basket of the nation if we all put effort to develop the Agric sector and through this sector we can equally generate revenue for the state” he concluded.
The Agribusiness workshop which commenced today 26th will last till 28th of January 2016.