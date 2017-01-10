APC releases timetable for Etsako Federal Constituency Bye-election

Abuja – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that sale of forms for the conduct of bye-election into the vacant seat in Etsako West and Central Federal Constituency of Edo state would commence on Jan.10.

According to a statement issued by Sen. Osita Izunaso, in Abuja on Monday, the party`s National Organising Secretary, the time table is in line with INEC`s provisions of the 2010 electoral Act.

He said that the sale of forms would, however, close on Jan, 12 adding that screening of aspirants/screening appeal would be on Jan. 13.

The organising secretary further said that primary election would hold on Jan. 14 while election appeal would come up on Sunday, Jan.15.