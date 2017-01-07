Ban on Revenue collection: Edo police vows to crackdown violators …Govt. releases emergency phone numbers

Edo state Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu has vowed to enforce the implementation of the ban on collection of revenue by private individuals as pronounced by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

Besides, Edo State Government said it has released emergency phone lines to the public, so as to report any violator to the ban on the collection of revenue for immediate arrest, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (Interim), Mr. John Mayaki said yesterday.

The police special lines according to Mayaki are: 08115808360, 08115808361, 08115808441, 08115808442.

However, Mr. Gwandu said that the command had put in place 20 squads that would ensure compliance to the pronouncement of the governor.

According to Gwandu, “I will shell out 20 squads who will go round and ensure there is diligence and compliance of the ban.

“You have heard the pronouncement and I am sure the people are happy. I can also assure you that the police will not rest on its oars.

“Very soon, I will hold a meeting with my DPOs. I implore the people of Edo state to do the right thing and ensure that there is sanity. I will enforce the order to the letter,’’ he said.