Cote D’Ivoire’s title defence in danger after 2-2 draw with DR Congo

Abuja – Defending champions Cote D’Ivoire on Friday hung on at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon with their second draw in Group C placing them in a precarious position.

They drew 2-2 with DR Congo in their second Group C match to stay on two points from two matches, with their final group match against Morocco on Tuesday.

Having drawn 0-0 with Togo on Monday in their opening match, they needed a win against the Congolese who beat Morocco 1-0 in their opening match same day.

But it became a tall order after Neeskens Kebano gave the group leaders a 10th minute lead.

The Ivorians found their way back with a 26th minute equaliser by Wilfried Bony, only for Junior Kabananga to restore the Congolese lead two minutes later.

They fought back and kept at it, in spite of finding their opponents too hard to break down, until Serey Die restored hope with a 67th minute equaliser.

The draw left the Ivorians with the need on Tuesday to beat Morocco, who face Togo later on Friday, if they are to continue with their defence of the title.