Don’t Miss the Flagstaff House Renaming

The Flagstaff House will be renamed in a short time according to Mustapha Hamid words. This information was mentioned by him for the Ministry of Information.
He said they had not referred to any other name, excepting the original one — given by President Kufuor.
Moreover, Mustapha Hamid added that building an edifice in jubilee year was really meaningful. After that, they decided to emphasize human’s independence and give it a name Flagstaff House. It was done when in 2009 the NDC government came into power.
At present, there is another government. It has changed into Akufo-Addo. That is why the question about restoring the original name, Jubilee House, has opened again. Continuing the conversation, Mustapha Hamid said that Flagstaff houses represented commonwealth houses of their colonial masters.
By the way, he couldn’t understand the NDC’s logic, because they wanted to get away from the colonialism by renaming the edifice. To tell the truth, no one knows when the name will be changed, but it’s known that soon.
Source: Yen.