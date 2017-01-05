Edo, The Safest And Most Secured In South-South — Gov. Obaseki

BENIN CITY: The executive Governor of Edo State, Godwin Enogheghase Obaseki said in this perilous and difficult time, the state can pride itself as being the safest and the most secured state in the South-South Region of Nigeria as such should not take it for granted but join hands together with ex-service men to help train our people in the area of security and continue to be vigilant and ensure that we continue to maintain the security and peace we enjoy in the state.
The governor made this known while delivering his speech at the lunching of emblem appeal fund at the 2017Armed Forces Remembrance day celebration held at Urhokpota Hall, King’s Square in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.
Obaseki who used the occasion to appreciate the effort of these ex-servicemen for their contribution to the development of the nation in terms of security, assured them that the Edo State government will continue to support and work with them for a better Edo State. “I have listened to your request and I want to assure you that this administration would consolidate and continue to work with you.
“We must also incorporate you into our programme especially in the area of Agriculture, I make a commitment to you today that we will carry you along and will ask you to participate in our out grower programme. I know most of you are retired but not tired. The proposal we received from you indicating that you are ready to assist us as regarding community policing, I have studied the proposal and will get back to you in a few weeks. In my new year’s day broadcast, I said none is happy unless all are happy. We shall not compromise on assisting you especially in providing wheel chairs and artificial limbs to some of your members who need them”.
Speaking further, Gov. Obaseki said the fact that we have a country today is as a result of the effort of these great men, so we do not always take it for granted that Nigeria is what it is today because God made it so, yes God did it but some people have sacrifices their lives to make sure this country remains united and to that we say we are thoroughly really grateful.
“I want to also use this opportunity to thank you for the role you played and the support you gave to the government of Edo State particularly during the election in the state last year”.
Clarifying government ban on collection of revenue by non government actors, Gov. Obaseki said the government discovered that the effect of the activities particularly is affecting local government in paying the subvention. “The fact that the local government is not able to pay the subvention that is required is partly caused by the activities of people who collect revenue that are suppose to go to the government particularly the local government and those revenue never get to the local government. With this step we have taken and with your assistance to ensure that there is full compliance, I am optimistic that the local government would now begin to earn enough revenue to assist the government consolidate and develop the state”.
The Assistant Commandant General Nigeria Legion, Edo State Command, Osawaru Johnbull Awanbor (rtd) expresses delight in this year’s lunching of emblem appeal fund, saying that the day is so special in their lives because it is a day set aside to celebrate and honor the fallen heroes and the families they left behind. “The body is like Oliver twist, we continue to ask for more support from the government and concerned Nigerians for better welfare”.