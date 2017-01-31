Former U.S. president Bush discharged from hospital

New York – Former President George H.W. Bush was discharged on Monday from a Houston hospital after waging a more than two-week battle in intensive care with pneumonia.

Bush was given the green light to go home a week after his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush,was discharged from the hospital, according to his spokesman, Jim McGrath

“Happy to report that @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp today. He deeply appreciates everyone’s prayers and good wishes.

“He is thankful for the many prayers and kind wishes he received during his stay,” McGrath tweeted.

The 92-year-old was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14, experiencing breathing difficulties.

His wife, Barbara Bush, 91, was briefly admitted to the facility days later to be treated for fatigue and a cough.

The nation’s 41st president was moved to intensive care where doctors inserted a breathing tube, which was removed after a couple of days.

He was transferred out of the intensive care unit a week ago and has been recovering since then, taking antibiotics.

Bush, who served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993, spent a week in hospital in the U.S. state of Maine in 2015 after falling and breaking a neck bone.

The oldest living U.S. President also suffers from a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a wheelchair.

Bush’s son, George W Bush, was elected president in 2000 and served two terms as the nation’s 43rd president.

The elder Bush was born on June 12, 1924 in Massachusetts and also served as a congressman, CIA director and vice-president to Ronald Reagan.