Group lauds Obaseki’s agric initiative

The Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa (CGGEJA) yesterday hailed Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for kicking off the Agriculture Empowerment Initiative.

The group said the inauguration of an ad hoc committee on Thursday by Governor Obaseki to kick-start reforms in the agricultural sector of the state before the formation of a full committee was laudable.

Speaking to journalists yesterday after a conference, the CGGEJA chairperson, Aremiyau Momoh Mbakwe said that the governor showed commendable resourcefulness in the setting up of an ad hoc committee.

He said, “We want to say we are very satisfied with the attention Governor Obaseki is paying to the development of agriculture in Edo State. He has realised that for the economy to go to the next level, agriculture needs to be explored and he has set up a committee to that effect.”

He also called on people o Edo State to support the government in the Agriculture Empowerment Initiative.

“Many people already have the land needed to go into agriculture, but they are restricting themselves”, he said.

“We are confident that the ad hoc committee set up by the governor is very efficient and they will float the initiative pending the time when the governor will set up a permanent committee”, he said.

Meanwhile farmers who were at the conference also praised the initiative saying that they will key into the initiative to boost their agriculture business.

According to Osarodion Imohimi, a farmer, “I thank Obaseki for considering our condition. I pray the programme will be of great benefit to the farmers in Edo state.”