Kano Pillars win NPFL opening game as FC IfeanyiUbah abandon match

Kano – The 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) began on an unimpressive note on Saturday with the match between hosts Kano Pillars and FC IfeanyiUbah being abandoned.

The match at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano was played before the usual large crowd of spectators, but this did not deter the visiting side from disrupting the game.

The visiting side left the field in the 50th minute of the game, with the scoreline at 1-0 in favour of Kano Pillars.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development followed the sending-off of one of the visiting side’s officials by referee Foluso Ajayi.

After consulting with other officials, the referee decided to call off the match.

Efforts to speak later on with the match officials on the issue proved abortive.‎

However, while speaking after the game, Pillars’ coach Kadiri Ikhana said he was happy with what his team took away from the match.

“It was a good game of football and the result I would say was satisfactory.

“It is just the first game of the competition, so it was nice seeing the players perform as well as they did.” he said.

Speaking on the visiting side’s action, Ikhana described it “as shameful and disgracing” to Nigerian football.

He also called on the appropriate authorities to take necessary action to deter others from doing so too.

NAN reports that the Kano Pillars’ team captain, Gambo Muhammad, scored the match’s lone goal in the 30th minute of the game.

The match was watched by the State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and members of the State Executive Council.

Other dignitaries at the match included the Cha‎irman of the League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko, and the Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf.