Mane’s penalty kick miss sends out Senegal for Cameroon to advance

Abuja – Liverpool’s Sadio Mane missed his kick as Cameroon beat Senegal 5-4 on penalty kicks after a goalless draw on Saturday to reach the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals.

Mane, Africa’s most expensive player, was denied by Fabrice Ondoa, before Vincent Aboubakar hit the winning penalty kick after both sides were level after four kicks each.

Much-fancied Senegal had a great chance to win it in normal time but Moussa Sow volleyed wide from close range to leave the game scoreless after 120 minutes of play.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Cameroon are four-time winners of the tournament.

The result means Mane is likely to make a swift return to his club Liverpool, who suffered a surprising defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

There were striking similarities to this game and 15 years ago, when Cameroon and Senegal met in the 2002 final in Mali.

On that occasion, Cameroon beat Senegal 3-2 on penalty kicks after a goalless 120 minutes.

NAN reports that Cameroon now go on to face either Ghana or DR Congo in Thursday’s second semi-final fixture.