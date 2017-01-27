Southern Kaduna Killing: A Fulani Multinational Hostility

When the Reggae Icon late Luky Dube released his ever green album titled “One People” he saw ahead the world set against itself as nations fights themselves, terrorism on the rise, racial discrimination becoming a daily affair and killing has become a normal experienced in our daily lives.
Hardly is there any nation without crises in the world as at today. Terrorism has become the route of violence in the world and Nigeria is also sharing from this cancan worm eaten deep into the anal of the nation threatening to destroy the unity, peace and loved once enjoyed by the people.
Nigeria is now in the eyes of the world and the international community as the rate of violence, killings and bombing is now a cause for concern to not only the leaders but also to the entire citizens whose faith rest in the Lord.
Despite the effort alleged to have been made by the past and present governments who have done beyond their capability to bring the Boko Haram issue to an end through recovering of some territorial and geographical location under the control of the insurgents in Sambisa forest, the carnage still continue unabated.
Another spate of killings has re-surfaced in Southern Kaduna where people are allegedly been killed on a daily bases as the people in Southern Kaduna live in fear as they sleep with their both eyes open.
X-raying the Southern Kaduna killings which has claimed no fewer than 300 lives in the wake of fresh attack from the Fulani helmsmen, a former Chairman of Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) Dr. Dale Oluwatade frowned at the destructions of lives and property in that part of the country as he sees the killings as Fulani multinational hostility programme perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen either local or imported using their cows as a point of contact to reach other nationalities. Their hostilities have become over bearing to their host communities in the length and breadth of this nation excluding the Sharia North” he said.
He said further that there are two reasons for this hostility; firstly, he said the action of this people can be traced to the superiority complex they carry as ethnic nationality in Nigeria. Secondly, they are radical Islamic Forces which is our share terrorism that is going on around the world.
According to him, the situation will get worse depending on how wise the hosts are. If the hosts are complacent and hospitable, these people will continue to be hostile until they overrun the entire people of Southern Kaduna and wipe them and all of us out from the map of Nigeria.
Commenting on the success recorded so far by these Fulani herdsmen, Dr. Oluwatade said they are succeeding because they have a structured hierarchy of what he called ‘deregulated youths’. His words “They are deregulated youths because they have little or no education background. It is only their kings and leaders that have meaningful education. Those doing the fighting are very poor members of the ethnic youths. They were brought up with hostility in their heart against anyone who does not share their religious belief and they have this born to rule superiority complex. These two elements fertilized to give birth to the ethnic supremacy tendencies that they have and their religion inclination encourages them to go on”.
Can they be prevailed upon to stop the killing? Dr. Dale Oluwatade said that they are following instructions which are coming from their leaders. “I believe that before any youth rises up to fight putting his or her own life at risk he must have been insured and financial gratification awaits the families left behind. The nation’s search light should be put on their leaders who may be directly responsible for the multinational hostilities. Their leaders display “I don’t care attitude” because they parade well trained youths who are militant military youths and are benefiting from the crisis”
Asking the victims to defend themselves according to Dr. Oluwatade is not a crime but a necessary measure to stop the carnage in Southern Kaduna but wondered why some of the fulani leaders are accusing those that called on victims to defend themselves with hate and insightful speech knowing that the strength of the victims’ success lies on their ability to defend themselves without waiting for security agents or the government both at the state and federal level. “I will advocate that all nationalities in danger of attacks or has been attacked to get themselves ready and put measures on ground to defend themselves from being killed like goats and chickens. These people should do all to defend themselves on the spot as this would discourage unwarranted attack and reduced casualties”.
Wondering whether these Southern Kaduna killers have hidden identity Dr. Oluwatade said the governor of Kaduna State Mallam El-Rufia has a lot to tell Nigerians regarding the identity of these people because recently he told the whole world how he went to meet them and negotiate with Fulani herdsmen to stop the killing. This shows that the governor knows them and has their dossier from where he can furnish security operatives with their statistics. So he has a lot to answer in the hostility going on in Southern Kaduna. The governor owes the people of southern Kaduna security duty to prevent them from been killed.
He said the situation became worst for the victims because of the curfew imposed on the town by the government of Kaduna state as the people had nowhere to run to as they were killed like goats and chickens. He said the people suffer double attack and was at a disadvantaged. He said the killing in Southern Kaduna is not a conflict but a multinational genocide.
Dr. Dale Oluwatade called on other state executives to follow the foot step of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State who mobilized his people to curtail the Fulani herdsmen out of the state which is now in relative peace.