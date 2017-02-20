AAU students protest again over alleged fees increment

EKPOMA-Some students of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma-Edo State protested again yesterday over alleged school fees increment.
The protesting students brought the traffic on the Benin-Okene High to a halt, as they blocked the federal road by the university gates at both main campus and college of Medicine.
The NiGERIAN OBSERVER gathered that the students were protesting what they called excessive fees allegedly imposed on them by the school management.
For instance, they alleged that while the management claimed in previous statements that all mandatory dues were lumped up with school fees to save students the stress of multiple payments , they were again charged another fee as department levy, in addition to mandatory restitution fees charged by management for destruction of school property during the previous protest.
It would be recalled that students of the institution November last year embarked on a violent ptotest to demand for reversal alleged school fees increment.
The protest forced management of the institution to announce indefinite suspension of academic activities, just as two students reportedly sustained bullet injuries as security agent attempted to disperse them.
However, the management of the school had repeatedly denied any increment of fees payable by students of the university, saying it was only implementing increment made by the past administration.
Meanwhile the senate of the school yesterday held an emergency meeting to review the protest with a view taking appropriate decisions.
According to the spokesperson of the institution, Edward Aihevba, the senate, at the end of the meeting, resolved to keep the school opened, while a meeting between management and students was scheduled for today February 21, 2017.