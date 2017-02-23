Ban CDAs: Oba Ewuare II wants speedy passage of bill

BENIN CITY –The Benin Monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpolo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday, played host to the honourable members of Edo State House of Assembly in his Palace with a call to speedily pass the bill banning CDAs and land poachers in the state.
The honourable members were led on the courtesy visit to the palace by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Justin Okonoboh and were received personally by the Oba with some of his chiefs.
In his address, the Speaker, said their visit was to formally congratulate the Benin Monarch on his successful coronation and to also ask for his royal blessing to enable them actualize their dreams for the state.
The Speaker thanked the Oba of Benin for his support in ensuring peaceful atmosphere for them to discharge their responsibilities to the people of the state.
He assured the Oba of their untiring effort to complement Edo State government in the area of quick passage of bills into law.
According to the Speaker, the bill to criminalize the Community Development Association (CDAs) would soon pass through the first reading and that in a short time, the bill will go through the process of becoming law in the state.
He however, solicited the support and commitment of the palace to enable them achieve the desired results, and pledged their unflinching loyalty to the palace.
In his remarks, the Oba thanked the State Legislators for the visit, saying that they have demonstrated quality leadership which resulted to the development of the state.
He commended them for their efforts aimed at quick passage of the bill which proscribes Community Development Associations (CDAs) which according to him, if passed into law would addressed the menace of criminality by the youths in respect of the CDAs.
The monarch however assured the legislators of his support towards realizing of their dreams in terms of development in the state.
He advised them to eschew any act that is capable of bring disunity and restiveness among them.
Oba Ewuare, who expressed appreciation to the Executive Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for promising to criminalize CDAs in the state, noted that he is planning to set up a formidable committee to collaborate with the legislators and the executive arm of government to create job opportunities for youths in the state.