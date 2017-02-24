BEDC Customers Protest In Sapele

WARRI – There was traffic gridlock for several hours at the Amukpe/ Sapele roundabout along the Warri/Benin Highway when placards bearing electricity consumers barricaded the road.
NIGERIAN OBSERVER, learnt that the protesters were protesting the non availability of electricity supply and demanded that the continuous estimated bills they are made to pay by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company,BEDC be stopped forthwith.
The residents who were accusing the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC of insensitivity to the dwindling economic life of the ancient city, also demaned for 12 hours electricity supply.
The protesters, displaying banners with various inscriptions like,
“NIPP show us our mou and power our step down” , “we don tire for darkness” “Funke Ole”, “No light, no pay” , ” we want step down” among others.
The protesters blocked both sides of the highway, thereby preventing motorists from continuing with their journey.
Mr. Solomon Abeke, one of the , organisers described the protesters action ”as the best way ”, since BEDC has practically refused to listen to their complain.
“What we are demanding is an improve in electricity supply. Just imagine, they give us only three hours light everyday. We have two generating stations and a transmission station here in Sapele, yet we live in perpetual darkness.” Mr Abeke said.
Another of the organiser, Barrister Mike Egbune, a civil right activist and lawyer, who described BEDC action as oppressive, said their decision to barricade the highway was for Federal Government to know their plight and come to their rescue.
He said, “ Companies are closing down. Small scale businesses are folding up and nightlife practically non existence”.
Barrister Mike also alleged that BEDC was insensitive to their plight .
He said, “imagine, twice now, we have protested and pass our demands to them. They keep promising without doing anything. They say we are owing over two billion naira. They want us to pay for darkness. Let them tell us how, or is it the estimated bills they told us was an error from their part, that we are going to pay for”.
As at press time, the protesters were heading towards Ogorode Power Station in Sapele, Delta State.