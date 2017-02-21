Buhari to Nigerians: I’m grateful for your prayers, no cause for worry

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians of his health conditions, thanking them for their consistent prayers for his well-being.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari particularly thanked millions of Nigerians who had been sending good wishes to him.

The President revealed that the results of the test conducted on him indicated that he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating his staying longer than originally planned.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari thanks millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country.

“The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.

“President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

“During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.’’

The president had proceeded on a 10-day vacation and a routine medical check in UK on Jan. 19.

In a letter he sent to both arms of the National Assembly the president said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would act as president pending his return.

The president, who could not make it back to the country on Feb. 6, transmitted another letter to the Senate requesting extension of time to complete his medical check-up in London.