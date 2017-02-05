Calls for Odigie-Oyegun’s resignation unreasonable – Sen. Wakili

Abuja – All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Sen. Ali Wakili, says it is unreasonable for anyone or group to call for the resignation of the party’s Chairman, Chief John Odogie-Oyegun. at a time the party is trying to stabilise.

He said that such call was inauspicious at a time the party was trying to stabilize, adding that what APC needed now was unity among members, to move the economy forward.

Wakili, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Welfare, stated this when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

He said that the chairman was doing his best in galvanizing the party but advised that whoever wanted his resignation could call for it at the party’s next convention in 2018.

“The APC as a party has a constitution; if you want the chairman removed, it has to be through due process.

“Besides, I don’t think any reasonable person would want to do that at this time when we need to come together as party members.

“Remember we have so many distractions and I don’t think it will be good for anybody to contemplate that.

“Our next convention is in 2018, it will be more appropriate to do that then.

“What we need now is unity of purpose. Let’s put our heads together to ensure that the promise we made to Nigerians are carried through.

“This is to avoid mistakes of the past. We can’t afford to go the way of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),’’ he said.

Wakili said that Odigie-Oyegun’s had done his best to keep the party stable.

He pointed out that it was under his leadership that APC took over power from the PDP at the federal level and in more states among other achievements.