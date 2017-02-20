Edo Deputy Gov decries NYSC secretariat fire incidence, as govt awaits report

Benin City- Edo state Deputy Governor Rt Hon Philip Shaibu has decried the fire incidence at the secretariat of National Youth Service Corps(NYSC),saying that the state government awaits report of its investigation.

Hon Shaibu who was in company of former speaker and member of Edo state House of Assembly Hon Victor Edoror,visited the burnt secretariat yesterday to see for himself the level of damage,which he condemned.

“I have seen that a lot of things have been destroyed including documents and police are already investigating to unravel the cause of the fire. So, the police need to carry out a thorough investigation while we await their report so that the state government can take it from there”.

The deputy governor added that from the preliminary investigation’s report available,it seems the incidence was as a result of someone’s carelessness.

The Edo state coordinator of the scheme, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi who was on hand to receive the Deputy Governor said investigation was already ongoing,after briefing the deputy governor.

It was however gathered that the fire which completely destroyed everything in the main stores started at about about 3.30pm on Saturday.

Mattresses, official files and documents were among other valuable items lost to the fire incidence.