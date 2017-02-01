Etsako Bye-Election: 2 arraigned over political thuggery

Benin – Mr Suleiman Nakowa, 58 and Ms Talatu Abdulahi, 24, were on Wednesday brought before an Oredo Magistrates’ Court in Benin over alleged political thuggery.

The duo were arrested for the alleged offences during the Jan. 28 Etsako Federal Constituency Bye-Election.

The accused and others still at large were alleged to have committed the offence at Ofikpo-Ekperi in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the four count charge bordering on thuggery and felony wit.

The offences contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 of the Defunct Bendel State Law of 1976.

The Prosecutor, Mr A. E. Obakpolor, told the court that accused procured political thugs for the purposes of hindering the electoral process during the bye-election into the Etsako Federal Constituency.

He said that the offences contravened Section 81 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (As Amended).

The two accused with other at large were also charged with unlawful assault on ASP Osa Uwagie Esosa while performing his duty during the bye-election.

The third charge against the accused was willful and unlawful damage of the window glass of a Mercedes Benz car valued at N50, 000, property of one Salihu Rufai.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the accused, Mr R. O. Isenalumhe, applied for their bail.

“The offenses are bailable and I wish to apply for bail for the two,’’ he said.

The Prosecutor, however, did not object to the bail applications.

The Chief Magistrate, F O. Idiake, granted the accused N100, 000 bail each with one surety each in like sum.

Idiake adjourned the matter to Feb. 20 for hearing.