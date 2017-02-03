Nigerian Army reschedules recruitment exercise

BENIN CITY The zonal screening exercise for The Nigerian Army’s Regular Recruit Intake, which was set to hold at the Headquarters 4 Brigade in Benin, has been postponed. The screening exercise was earlier scheduled to take place from January 22 to February 3, 2017.

Due to the postponement, the new screening exercise will hold from February 5-17, 2017 while the movement of enlisted candidates to Depot Nigeria Army will hold from February 17-19, 2017.

Training for the recruits is also scheduled to commence on the 26th of February 2017.

Meanwhile, the criteria for selecting recruits however remain the same and include physical and mental fitness, being between the ages of 18-22 years for non-tradesmen/women and 18-26 years for tradesmen/women.

In addition, applicants must possess a minimum educational qualification of WASCE/GCE/O Level/NECO/NABTEB with four credits including English.