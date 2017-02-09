No sacred cow in fight against corruption, Labour tells FG

Abuja – The Organised Labour Movement in Nigeria on Thursday called on the Federal Government to ensure that there was no sacred cow in the fight against corruption in the country.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their civil society allies made the call at one-day rally on good governance and anti-corruption in Abuja.

Mr Bobboi Kaigama, TUC President, alleged that the fight against corruption has being lopsided against opposition groups.

Kaigama said that Federal Government should ensure that there was no sacred cow when it concerns the treatment of those who had embezzled public funds.

“Corruption must find it way out of Nigeria and we must stop those who are encouraging and supporting corruption in the country.

“Any official found wanting or even supporting the criminals must be prepared to face the wrath of the law.

“Today, we have to show our displeasure because it is only Nigerian workers that are suffering; workers’ wages are not increased, and we have day to day increase in inflation and also recession.

“The bailout fund to states and local governments have been diverted, among others; we cannot take this anymore, those involved must be seriously questioned and persecuted,‘’ he said.

He said that the organised labour was prepared to support the government in the fight against corruption and corrupt practices

“We will follow them up squally with the EFCC and the ICPC to ensure that those who are diverting funds meant for the payment of salaries, pensions and arrears of promotions are dealt with.

“Also to assure Nigerians, if you escort criminals to the court, we will follow you to the court and also disgrace you there.

“If you escort criminals to the police station, we will also follow you and disgrace you there,‘’ he warned.

Speaking, NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, said that with the current economy problems workers are at the receiving end.

“There is absence of good governance and corruption has eaten deep into the national treasury and the political elites are not helping matters.

“Some states instead of paying salaries, pension, among others, they have decided to be paying in percentage, so we have being at the receiving end.

“That is why we are matching today to canvass for good governance and fight against corruption, ‘’he said.

Wabba said enough of lamentation, saying that it was time to bring those corrupt officials to book and recovered looted fund.

He called on Nigerian workers to demand for accountability, transparency, good governance, saying workers must not be made to remain at the receiving end.

In his speech, Auwal Rafsanjani, Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy called for immediate prosecution of corrupt person without any delay.

Rafsanjani said it was not proper for those who had embezzled from the national treasury to be treated with great honour and respect in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally took off from the Unity Fountain to the Villa where labour presented its 18 point demands to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

NAN also reports that the protesters carried placards with inscription such as “We want good governance not fuel price increase”, “Fight against corruption must be holistic.”

Others are, “in the anticorruption war a cow is a cow, no sacred cow”, “Non Payment of pension, salaries, bad governance”, among others.