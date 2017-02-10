Obaseki Sets To Make Edo Medical Tourism Destination

BENIN CITY: Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to make Edo State a medical tourism destination in the country.
Obaseki made his commitment know while receiving the chairman and members of the hospital management board who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in government house Benin City.
Obaseki who was represented by his deputy Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu said beyond the issue of industrializing the state, one of the cardinal focuses of his administration is to make the state a medical tourism destination and this can be achieved through vibrant personnel that can make use of the equipment on ground in the 5-star hospital built by the state government. He expressed the readiness of the administration to make the State the new China.
He said the problem highlighted by the Chairman of the board, Prof. Ebegue Amadasun should be put in catalogue form as the problem facing the state owned hospital would be tackled one after the other, adding that it will enable the administration achieve its goal of making the state a medical tourism destination in the country.
“It cannot be medical tourism if most of these issues you have raised are not addressed. Some of them, he said were already known to government, assuring that they will be addressed”
Shaibu said Edo state is strategically located and it is not out of place if the state has all these health facilities in place. The people voted for continuity and consolidation, as such, the governor is ready to transform the state.
He said an inter face will be necessary with the board members as their opinion is needed beyond the catalogue of problems listed here today. “We will like to have your opinion and fastest ways to resolve these issues. Everything we want to do is quick wins; they are issues that must be done now or never. We have made up our mind and Mr. Governor has consistently driven us towards that process, we want to walk the talk and talk less, let the work speak for itself”.
Earlier, leader of the delegation and Chairman of hospital management board Pfof. Ebegue Amadasun that the governor for finding time out of his busy schedule to receive members of the group,adding that the visit was to
congratulate the governor on his well deserved victory at the September 2016 polls.