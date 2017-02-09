Obaseki tasks Pensions Fund Administrators on quality service delivery

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has assured the Pensions Fund Managers of his administration’s support in ensuring quality service delivery to Edo State workforce who are currently keying into the Contributory Pension Scheme.
Godwin Obaseki who recently engaged the services of about 15 Pensions Fund Administrators saddled with the responsibility of enrolling the employees in the state public service gave the assurance in his office during an interactive session with the Pensions Fund Managers in Government House, Benin City, Edo State.
Addressing the PFMs, Obaseki said their selection was based on trust and their quality of service, while urging them to motivate the enrollees and ensure that they are well-informed on the significance of the scheme.
‘’We have spoken with labour yesterday, and they believe that they need to be persuaded and their concern is on the effect it will have on their take home pay…’’
He explained that the state government has set up a technical committee which is expected to create a smooth take off of the scheme. According to him, members of the committee are drawn from the state government, labour and representatives from PFMs.
He also admonished the managers to ensure they secure offices in Benin City, adding that the state government has proposed to own service centres in designated areas across the State, and constitute a new Pension Board that is expected to work side by side with the PFMs in terms of support and sharing of experience.
‘’We want to have service centres that people can access when they have challenges. We are going to conduct an inspection, and only those who are eligible, properly settled here and can respond by providing the required services would be given the bulk of the accounts of the enrollees to handle.’’
Speaking with newsmen, the State Business Manager, Premium Pension Limited, Edo State, Lare Izeshu commended the state government on its initiative and assured them of their contribution in the area of expertise and adequate sensitization of the enrollees.
In attendance were the Trust Fund Pension plc, Alico Pensions Managers Limited, Arm Pension Managers Limited, Crusade Starling Pension Limited, Fidelity Pensions Managers Limited, First Guarantee Pensions Limited, Future Unity, and Glanvils Pensions Limited, Leadway Pensions PFA Limited, Legacy Pensions Managers Limited, Pensions Alliance Limited(PAL), Sigma Pensions Limited and Stanbic BTC Pensions Managers Limited among others.