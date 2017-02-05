President Buhari extends vacation, writes NASS – statement

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly (NASS), informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

A statement by President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the president had since communicated his plan for the extension of the vacation to NASS on Feb. 5.

“The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

“Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes,” the statement said.