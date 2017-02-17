Professor Agbebaku, ex-AAU VC dies at 55

EKPOMA – The immediate past vice-chancellor of the Ambrose Alli
University, (AAU), Ekpoma-Edo State, Prof. Cordelia Ainenehi Agbebaku
is dead.
She died on Thursday at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital
(UBTH), Benin City at the age of 55.
Late Prof. Agbebaku who hailed from Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government
Area of Edo State, was appointed substantive vice-chancellor of the
state university on February 18, 2014, after serving in acting
capacity for about three years.
The spokesperson of AAU, Edward Aihevba confirmed the report, but said
the university was yet to make official statement.
He however revealed that the management, led by the current
vice-chancellor, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo had paid a condolence visit to
the family of the late former vice-chancellor.
The Late Prof. Agbebaku who was a professor of law, was dean of Law
Faculty before she was appointed acting vice-chancellor after the sack
of Prof. Sam Oniamikogbo as vice-chancellor by former Governor Adams
Oshiomhole, on May 2, 2011.
She started her working career as an assistant lecturer in 1987 in the
Faculty of Law of AAU, and rose through the ranks to become a
professor in 2003.
She is survived by her husband, Prof. Philip Agbebaku of the same
university, children and grand children.