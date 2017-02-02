Why CDAs were dissolved – Oba Ewuare II

IDOGBO (IKPOBA-OKHA)- The Benin Monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare 11 has given an insight into the circumstance for his call for the dissolution of Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Benin Kingdom.
He also cautioned the Enigie, Edionwere, Igiohen and elders in various communities against flouting his order on CDAs, saying that some of them have resorted to using new and conventional nomenclature to replace CDAs.
Whoever flouts the order, he said would be sanctioned according to the rules of tradition of the kingdom.
Addressing the people of Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area at Idogbo, Oba Ewuare 11 said the ban became necessary for the kingdom to return to its enviable position as the most peaceful, safest and haven for investors.
The Oba who was in Idogbo as part of his ongoing visits to the local government areas in the kingdom within is the Edo South Senatorial district said there is no going back on the ban on CDAs.
The Monarch arrived the Council Secretariat of Ikpoba Okha Local Government Council, venue for the event at about 5:15 pm, where he and his entourage were received by the Enigie, Edionwere, Igiohen Palace Chiefs, Communities Leaders market women associations and admires who thronged the venue to accord the Oba a rousing welcome.
Oba Ewuare 11 thanked the people of Ikpoba Okha for their commitment and support towards ensuring his smooth coronation as the Monarch, noting that his administrations desires are to develop the kingdom and make it an industrial hub in Africa, create jobs for the youths and restore their lost dignity and integrity as well as empower the women through collaboration with the governments at all levels.
He also said that he is working out modalities to ensure that the proposed Gelegele Sea Port is made an Export processing Zone as advocated by Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.
He solicited their support and cooperation to enable him discharge his responsibilities for the progress and development of the kingdom.