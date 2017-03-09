Aregbesola calls for calm in Ile-Ife, vows to bring perpetrators to book

Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has assured the Hausa Community in the state of adequate protection of their lives and properties as government is already on top of the communal clash which occurred in Ile-Ife.

He called on citizens of the state as well as other tribes resident in Osun to go about their lawful duties without fear of intimidation as government has put everything in place for their security.

The Governor stated this on Thursday at the Osogbo West Local Council Development Area at Awosuru, Osogbo.

Aregbesola who condemned the actions of those behind the fracas at Ife promised that those behind the unfortunate incident will be apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said the present administration will continue to work to ensure that the activities of miscreants are completed wiped out of the state and make Osun the most peaceful state in the country.

According to Aregbesola, “Yesterday’s event at Ile-Ife is highly unfortunate and least expected, it was caused by some senseless set of people who took laws into their hands.

“We will not allow miscreants in our state, we will fish them out. Especially the perpetrators of the fracas at Ife, we are going arrest them from their bidding place and prosecute them.

“I appeal to members of the houses community in our dear state to remain calm and go about their lawful activities.

“Everything is under control by the government and I promise you that it will never happen gain” the governor said.

Governor Aregbesola later proceeded to Ile Ife where he visited the scenes of the clash, expressing regrets that the incident happened.

He was received at the entrance to the town by the Serikin Hausa, Alhaji who accompanied him to visit the scenes.

He later moved to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi for discussion on how to bring succor to the affected community.