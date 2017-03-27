Assembly passes bill to prohibit CDA activities in Edo

Benin – The Edo House of Assembly on Monday passed a bill for a law prohibiting forceful and illegal occupation of landed property by Community Development Associations in Edo.

Mr Foly Ogedengbe (APC, Owan East), the majority leader of the house, moved a motion, seconded by Mrs Elizabeth Ativie (APC, Uhunmwode) that the house resolved into a committee of the whole to consider the bill.

The Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, said the bill seeks to prohibit forceful and illegal occupation of landed property by Community Development Associations in the state.

He said the bill prescribed that no person or group of persons while acting for themselves or acting as agents or members of a community Development Association can forcefully take over a portion of land in the state.

“Or youth organization or any other body by whatever name called shall demand or collect any fee or levy in whatever guise in respect of construction or development activities on any property in Edo.

“’The bill also prescribed that a task force be established in the state, which shall be responsible for the provisions of the said law,” he said.

According to the speaker, any person who contravenes the provisions of the law commits an offence and shall be liable to ten years imprisonment or a fine of two million Naira.

After the consideration of the bill, the speaker directed that clean copies of the bill be sent to the governor for his accent.