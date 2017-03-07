Auchi Poly unions suspend strike

AUCHI – The strike action embarked upon by the three unions of Auchi Polytechnic, the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) was yesterday suspended.
A communique issued and signed by the secretaries of the unions, Com. AbdulGaniyu Braimah (ASUP), Com. Omonekhai Shaka (SSANIP) and Com. Solomon Aliabakhalumhe (NASU) said that the unions decided to suspend the one month strike as a result of the inaugural meeting between the new management led by Dr. Momodu Sanus Jimah and the executive members of the unions.
It further stated that the ratification of the resolutions by the Joint Action Congress (JAC) of ASUP, NASU and SSANIP on Monday 6th March, 2017 to suspend the current strike action embarked upon by the polytechnic workers was due to the assurance from the new management in the payment of salary and allowances of staff for the month of January, 2017 and set up various committees to look at other issues in the polytechnic.
The leadership of JAC however called on all members to resume for their duty post with immediate effect as they also appreciated them for their prayers, cooperation and support all through the struggle.