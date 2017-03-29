Edo begins pilot revenue collection in 3 Metro LGAs

Benin City – Edo state government has commenced the proposed pilot test on new revenue Collection pattern to run for three months in the three Metropolitan local governments of the state.
The state Deputy Governor,Rt Hon Philip Shaibu was at three major urban local governments – Oredo, Egor and Ikpoba-Okha yesterday to flag-off the pilot exercise.
The pilot exercise which seems to have increased the hope for the elimination of uncivilized method of revenue Collection in the state, according to the Deputy Governor is to be extended to the rest local governments after Its efficiency must have been determined.
He advised commercial motorists and traders not to be moved by what ever threat that night come from any individual who night want to take undue advantage to forcefully collect money from them.
He encouraged them to be bold to ask for government approved means of identity, ticket and local government configured system.
He also advised them to keep all their tickets as government may use it to do them favour in future.
The Deputy Governor also implored the public to embrace the innovative idea of government in revenue Collection in the state, saying that the state would be better for it as it is designed to block leakages and also instil some level of sanity and discipline.
The head of local government administration, Egor Mrs Rachael Erefo in an interview said the computerised method of revenue Collection in the state will benefit both the levy and taxpayers and government stressing that their Council has commenced sensitization and orientation on the new method.
The uncivilized manner in which revenue agents used to go about their business in the state prompted the state government to ban all forms of illegal ticketing.