Edo State Govt Releases Burial Arrangement For Dr. Ogbemudia

Edo State government has release the burial arrangement of two time governor of Bendel and Mid- Western State, Dr. Osaigbove Ogemudia.
In a release by the burial planning Committee indicate that his body arrives from Lagos to be received by the governor of Edo State Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his Delta State counterpart Sen. Ifanyi Okowa by 10am at the Benin Airport.
On Wednesday 15th of March 2017 there will be cultural dance by different dance groups at his residence at Iheya Street in Benin City by troupes from Edo and Delta State while on the 16th of March by 3:00pm there will be a service of song for the elder states man at the main bowl of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City the Edo State Capital.
Interdenominational funeral service will commence by 10am prompt at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City Edo State. May his soul rest in peace Amen.