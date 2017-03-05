Edo to kick off 200,000 employment programme Tuesday

BENIN CITY – Continuing with its promise to create 200,000 jobs across the state, Edo State Government has announced the commencement of a pilot scheme code-named “Edo Jobs”, which can potentially register and create jobs for over 200,000 job seekers.

The scheme will operate through a decentralised system, which will involve the 18 local government areas of the state in the registration process.

Meanwhile, the programme is set to encourage residents across all the local governments in the state to register in their local government councils.

In addition to this, individuals can also register at their Local Government areas of residence. The government revealed that this would broaden the programme’s reach and attempt to involve everyone in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. John Mayaki said “it is to be noted that registration is free and no fee is to be charged to register, as the statewide operation will take effect from March 7, 2017. Registration will run until the 17th of April”.

Jobs available are in the areas of Agriculture, revenue collection officers, traffic management and waste management.

The government also advised participants who do not have interest in these areas to still register and indicate their areas of interests as they would be invited when such jobs are available.

The registration process would include collation of biometric data for all Edo residents while the minimum age is 18. No maximum age has however been set.