Empowerment: Wife of Edo Deputy Governor Redeems promises To Abandoned Triplets Mum

Benin City – Wife of Edo State Deputy Governor, Her Excellency Mrs Maryann Philip-Shaibu has redeemed her promise to Mrs Queen Nduwke, mother of a set of triplets who has been abandoned by her husband Mr Matthew Ndikwe in Benin.
She commissioned a Hair Saloon equipped with modern hair dressing equipment on St. Saviour Road, Sokponba Road, Benin city.
Mrs Shaibu gave Mrs Ndikwe cash gift of N100,000 and paid two year rent, having established the business for her. In her words, ” It’s better to give her hook rather than fish”.
She advised the single mother to be committed to the growth and development of the enterprise so she will not remain beggarly.
Meanwhile, Mrs Shaibu has called on the runaway husband of the abandoned mother of triplets to return to his family saying the his wife and children especially the triplets need him.
Mrs Ndukwe who was visibly excited expressed appreciation, saying that the wife of the state Deputy Governor surprised her as she matched her words with action.
She said she used to believe that government only make unfulfilled promises, but that what Mrs Shaibu has done for her family shows that the present administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki is a responsive and responsible one.