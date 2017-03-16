Hausa news online

Over fifty thousand unique users daily. More than 55 news on various topics. 35 million people of target audience from over ten African countries and abroad. In 2016, Nigerian internet users have met an innovative portal to get all the important Hausa news.

Hausa.naij.com has rapidly become a valued source of news for the thousands of visitors in Nigeria. Due to its high-quality content, bright headings, and quick delivery of information, the website has quickly impressed the media space of Nigeria. Presently, the quantity of Hausa-speaking people has already exceeded 30 million. The Hausa language is very popular in West Africa, especially among Muslims. Consequently, the need for a high-class online media with Hausa news has grown up long ago.

This state-of-the-art website works independently. It means that all news are created objectively. The site`s editorial board consists of the most experienced editors, photographers, and administrators. Skilled journalists always make use of various sources of information in their materials so that all news reflect all points of view. The facts used in the news are carefully proved. Therefore, the website has already managed to reach superb perfection and truthfulness. With the introduction of Hausa.naij.com on Nigerian media market, readers have received a great chance to get only high quality and unbiased Hausa news.

The innovative portal proposes various reviews, first-class photo and video reports, thorough analysis and comments of prominent experts. Portal content displays all aspects of modern life in Nigeria and abroad. There are various categories of news here where you can find all the necessary information according to your demands.

Hausa online newspaper`s audience is vast. It is intended for more than thirty-five millions of Hausa-speaking people. Now they all have a single online resource to absorb the latest Hausa news from Nigeria. Thus, the website keeps attracting a new audience because it continually suggests pioneering ways of presenting news and other features.

According to the statistics, the audience of the portal is comparatively young. Its average age is 18-34 years. Regarding gender, portal visitors have approximately equal ratio: 55% are men, and 45% are women. If to study analytics more precisely, we can see that a user reads more than three written materials. It usually takes a reader above six minutes to surf this portal during a single session.

To crown it all, this new website for Hausa news has already become one of the most popular online news resource in Nigeria. Many renewed media experts are sure that this site will quickly become the leading destination for Hausa-speaking audience.