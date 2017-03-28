Okowa commissions Seplat’s projects in Ughorhen community

UGBORHEN(DELTA STATE) – Oil rich Ugborhen Community in Delta State was agog as Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa and the Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro on Wednesday commissioned eight developmental projects executed by SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company PLC pursuant to its commitment to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of developing its host communities.
SEPLAT is the leading indigenous oil and gas exploration company and the operator of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC)/SEPLAT Joint Venture in Ugborhen.
The eight projects built by SEPLAT in its host Ugborhen and Okuovo Communities and commissioned by both of them are 3.6km Elume-Ugborhen road, 3.4km Ugborhen-Ugbukurusu road, 3.76km Ugborhen-Ikeresan road, 1.09km Okuovo-1 community road, Ugborhen ultra-modern Town Hall and Civic Centre, Ugborhen Housing Scheme, Ugborhen Solar Powered Water System and Two Blocks of Four Classrooms each (fully furnished) and a Science Laboratory at Adaka Grammar School, Ugborhen.
While the Governor commissioned majority of the projects, others were commissioned by the State Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro.
Speaking after the projects’ commissioning, Governor Okowa lauded SEPLAT for its consistent effort at developing its host communities, saying “I am glad with what we are seeing. We are encouraged.”
Senator Okowa, who was earlier accompanied on the guided tour of the infrastructure by the management team of SEPLAT led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Austin Avuru, noted that investments by companies like SEPLAT in the development of host communities would enhance the confidence of the indigenes of oil producing communities.
He urged other oil and gas companies to emulate SEPLAT’s initiative and he sued for peace in the Niger Region and Nigeria, just as he announced N10million to furnish the Ugborhen ultra-modern town hall and civic centre.
Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company, Mr. Austin Avuru, who thanked the Governor and other dignitaries for honoring SEPLAT’s invitation, explained that the welfare of the members of the communities hosting the company’s operations would always remain its priority.
He emphasized that SEPLAT was committed to the all-round development of citizens of these communities and this influenced the decision to periodically embark on development projects affecting the health, education and general well-being of the people as contained in the global Memorandum of Understanding MoU SEPLAT signed with its host communities in 2010.
Rather than taking pride in commissioning projects, the CEO said SEPLAT would always emphasise more on making its host communities benefit from the company, especially as the oil and gas operator is proud of its host community, hence he affirmed, “We will keep doing quality things in our host community.”
Also speaking at the ceremony, HRM, Orhue 1, CFR, mni, Orodje of Okpe Kingdom and the President of Ugborhen Community, Chief Anthony Ayovogware Amitaye commended SEPLAT for building the infrastructure in the area.
The projects-commissioning ceremony, which featured cultural dance entertainment, attracted dignitaries from all walks of life including the Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.(Chief) Monday Igbuya, members of the Delta State Executive Council, traditional rulers, clergy and community leaders in the area among others.