Osinbajo’s Visit: Obaseki apologizes to Edo people on traffic difficulties

BENIN CITY – Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has sent his sincere apologies to everyone in the state, especially those in the Benin Metropolis, for the difficulties experienced in mobility during the visit of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The Acting President was in Benin City Monday, in continuation of his several visits to states in the Niger-Delta to interact with leaders of the oil rich communities on how to resolve the persistent crisis in the region.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. John Mayaki conveyed the Governor’s sincere apologies while assuring that the situation would be managed more effectively and efficiently next time.

“Importantly also, I apologize to everyone in the state, especially those in the Benin Metropolis, for the difficulties experienced in mobility. The torrential downpour also worsened this situation. I want to assure you that the situation will be managed more effectively next time.

“I want to thank the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, for the visit and for rubbing minds with the good people of the state on how best to develop its oil-producing communities.

“The people of Edo State have no doubts that you mean well for Edo state and the entire Niger-Delta region in general. Be rest assured, Professor that the government and people of Edo will support you, and may your strength never fade.

“To the people of Edo, I also say thank you for successfully hosting the Acting President in the state warmly”.