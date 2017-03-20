Police nab 404 suspected cultists in Edo

BENIN CITY – Edo Police Command said it has apprehended 404 suspected cultists in the ongoing crackdown on cult activities in the state.
The command also stated that a total of 352 of the suspects were charged to court as arms, ammunition and paraphernalia suspected to be cult emblems, were recovered from them.
The commissioner of police in Edo Mr Haliru Gwandu stated this while briefing the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 5 Mr Abubakar Adamu Muhammed of his command achievements within the past six months.
CP Gwandu also told the AIG who was at the Command headquarters, Benin City last week on a familiarization tour, that out of 120 and 48 armed robbery and kidnap suspects arrested within the period under review, 108 and 37 of them respectively, were charged to court.
He further explained that sophisticated guns and ammunition as well as 25 assorted cars were recovered from the suspects.
CP Gwandu added that the achievements were made possible due to the proactive security strategies the command has adopted in synergy with members of the public and the determination of operatives of the command.
The COMPOL assured the AIG that the command would sustain and improve on the record towards ensuring a safer Edo State.
The AIG however lauded the command for its successes and charged its officers and men not to be daunted by the challenges in the job.