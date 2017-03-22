Police read riot act to criminals in Edo …promote officers

BENIN CITY-Edo Police Command has warned unrepentant criminals and their allies to relocate from the state or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner of Police in the state Mr Haliru Gwandu stated this while addressing operatives of the command who embarked on “Operation Show of Force” in Benin City, yesterday.

Mr Gwandu advised the men to be mindful of their riffles during the exercise as the guns are made for criminals, not innocent members of the public.

The operatives mostly men of the Police Mobile Force went through major roads within Benin Metro displaying their readiness to combat crime and criminality.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Mr Haliru Gwandu has decorated the newly promoted officers with their new ranks in Benin City.

The ceremony was held at the office of the state commissioner of police, command headquarters, Benin City, yesterday.

Decorating two officers out of the 90 elevated from Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), Mr Gwandu enjoined the officers to see their new rank as a call to higher duties and responsibilities as to whom much is given, much is expected.

CP Gwandu stated that Edo State got the lion share of the nationwide promotion.

He stated that the promotion followed the collective determination Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr Ibrahim Idris and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 5 Mr Abubakar Adamu Muhammed to ensure improved welfare of police officers.

The new DSPs however assured that they would use their new rank to contribute to security of lives and property.