There Is Dignity In Labour – Female Tricycle Rider

Asaba – A female tricycle rider in Asaba, Delta State, Miss Onyebuchi Obulueze, says it is an act of laziness for a girl child at this 21st century to be hawking on the streets instead of brazing up for life challenges.
Tasking the young girls to rise from their slumber and stop hawking for peanuts, Obulueze says hawking has its grave consequences.
Speaking in an interview in Asaba, Obulueze who is fondly addressed as Adure (good child) by her admirers said, “I will love my fellow girls and ladies to do something. There is dignity in labour. Once you know you are not engaged in any evil act and you know that what you are doing is good, don’t look at what people will say or how they will feel. Do it, for there is dignity in labour, I am a living witness”, she stressed.
According to her, females should stop looking at themselves so cheap, avoid being looked down by anybody and be taken for a ride, while noting that females should pick up dignified jobs no matter how small it may be.
Hear her: “I will never regret ridding Keke, I am even happy I am doing it”, disclosing that she owe her gratitude to the state chairman of Tricycle and Okada Riders Association, Chief Obi Nzete, “he was the one that gave me that opportunity to become the chairman of traffic. He gave me N150, 000, I thank him so much”.
On whether if she was faced with challenges, the happy female Keke rider said, “I have many challenges. A lot of pains, sorrow but I still continued because I have an aim, I am going somewhere. So, if I should quit, that means my dreams are gone. So, I have to press on to make sure that I achieve my goals”.
She said some days she comes out early and closes depending on the time, “I come out as early as 6:30 am. Sometimes I will decide to just rest for sometimes and come out maybe 7:30 or 8:00 am. I have my break hours, I close around 11:00 or 12:00 noon and resume around 2:30pm when students are closing from school so that I can pick them since it is a rushing hour”.
The Abala-Unor, Ndokwa East council area born Keke rider, said she holds a secondary school certificate from Saint Bridges Girls Grammar School but rounded up at City Commercial Secondary School now moribund, “I will further my education if it is free but for me to use my hard earn money, I will not because we have a lot of graduates but no job. I will use my money to do better things. For now, I will not further my education”, she added.