Traffic Congestion: Edo Deputy Gov Charges Commercial Drivers on Orderliness

Benin city- Edo state Deputy Governor Rt Hon Philip Shaibu has urged the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcicle Owners and Riders Association, NACTOMORAS to help the state government in educating its members to always obey traffic rules and regulations in order to ease frequent embarrassing traffic congestion in Benin metropolis.
Hon Shaibu gave the charge when he received the officials of the NACTOMORAS on a courtesy call to Edo Government House.
He said 90 per cent of traffic in Benin metropolis are caused by commercial bus drivers who have no regard for traffic rules.
The deputy governor told them that the state government has done its part by making sure that all the traffic lights are functioning across the city,that what is left undone is lying on commuters especially the commercial bus drivers.
Hon Shaibu assured that the state would work with NACTOMORAS in area of orderliness to bring traffic issue to the bearest minimal in Benin city.
Earlier in an address, State Chairman of NACTOMORAS Mr Joseph Obaseki, assured government of contributing their quotas in moving Edo forward.
Meanwhile,the Deputy Governor also received members of the Secret Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary, Archdiocese of Benin led by Felix Edorhe, as well as officials of Our lady of Apostle led by sister Celestina Agwu who both presented plaque award and card of appreciation to him respectively.