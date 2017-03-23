We will Continue to Invest in Education – Gov Obaseki

Uzairue – Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has said that his administration will continue to invest in the education sector of the state to ensure a productive and vibrant future of the state.

Governor Obaseki gave the assurance at the Edo University Founder’s Day celebration at Iyamho.

Governor Obaseki, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu, advised the students against sharp practices and shortcut means of pursuing successes also charged the management and lecturers of the institution to be alive to their responsibility of producing world class graduates and researches that can impact positively on the economic life of the state.

Former Governor and Founding Visitor Comrade Adams Oshiomhole underscored the importance of modern facilities in university system. This he said will facilitate learning, research and quality teaching.

He charged the university to work towards Producing researches that can make the difference and effect positive change. He noted that society does not change by amount of lamentations and tears but by actions ,resources and energy directed towards the process of that desired change.

Guest Lecturers Prof Friday Okonofua and Barr Augustine Alegeh in their lectures dwelt on ” The challenges in pioneering a new University in a resource constrained setting and Strengthening Democracy in Nigeria, the role of the Judiciary” .

The Acting Vice Chancellor, Edo University Iyamho Prof Emmanuel Aluyor said the vision of the University is to become a centre of excellence in quality teaching, research, innovations and community development.