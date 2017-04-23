Angry youths attack NTA team at Adeleke’s residence

Osogbo – Angry youths at the residence of the late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke in Ede on Sunday attacked Mr Tope Alabi, a correspondent of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in Osogbo.

Adeleke died in the early hours of Sunday at a private hospital in Osogbo after succumbing to a protracted ailment.

The late politician popularly called “ Serubawon’’ was aged 62.

The NTA reporter, who was at the residence of the late politician with his cameraman, was attacked by the youths for recording the faces of sympathisers.

The youths, who alleged that the late senator was poisoned, opposed video coverage of the event.

Alabi was assaulted on the head and had to be taken to Osogbo for treatment while his cameraman escaped to a nearby bush.

Security had, however, been beefed up at the residence as family members and friends awaited the burial of the late politician.

An Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) was stationed very close to Adeleke’s house while a police vehicle was sighted patrolling the town.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent at the residence reports that the corpse of the late senator was brought to his residence in Ede at about 1:10pm from Biket hospital in Osogbo.

It was, however, later taken to Ladoke Akintola Teaching hospital in Osogbo for autopsy as family members insisted on ascertaining the cause of death.

As at the time of filing this report, no family member was willing to speak with newsmen.

Meanwhile, the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Mr Kunle Oyatomi, has expressed shock over Adeleke’s death.

Oyatomi , in a telephone interview with NAN on Sunday in Osogbo, said the late senator would be greatly missed.

He described Adeleke as one of the best governors the state ever had, adding that he was greatly loved by all.