Customs to officially deploy e-auction platform for Nigerians in days–Official

Abuja – Mr Joseph Attah, Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says in a matter of days, the service will officially deploy electronic auction platform for Nigerians.

Attah announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that interested Nigerians who wanted to be part of the system should approach the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to acquire the Tax Identification Number (TIN).

“I told you earlier that the electronic auction platform is ready and undergoing a User Acceptability Test (UAT).

“In a matter of days, it is going to be officially deployed for Nigerians.

“Those who want to be part of this system should approach the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to acquire the tax Identification Number (TIN). That is what it takes, they should get that ready,”Attah said.

On bonded terminal licence, Attah said that NCS was ready to license operators who secured a N50 million bank bond to operate a vehicle terminal.

He said that the Service was ready to begin issuance of licence, adding that there were already positive responses from the public.

“A lot of people have indicated interest and the process is on-going.

“ NCS is ready for the issuance of licences to people who are interested.

“What it takes is for interested persons to acquire a big land, fence it and have Customs section within; a workstation with connectivity and computer system that can easily connect to the Customs server.

“Such person will also be required to enter into a bank bond of N50 million.

“He or she will now apply through the Customs Area Comptroller of the command that he wants to site the terminal to the Comptroller General,” he said.

NAN reports that Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, rolled out the policy after banning the importation of vehicles through the land borders in January.

On the recent removal of HND dichotomy in Customs, Attah said that the reaction had been positive and morale lifting across the commands.

Attah said that with the singular decision, officers and men saying that the CGC had written his name in gold because he restored dignity, integrity and pride of the affected officers.

“In my own view, reducing the rank of an HND holder because he does not have a B.Sc was not a perfect decision.

“The CGC, in keeping with his reform agenda, has done what needed to have been done many years back.

“ He has restored laughter and happiness and by the grace of God, we are expecting higher productivity,” Attah said.