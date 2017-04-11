Development of workable blueprint responsible for delay in appointments – Deputy Gov

Benin City – Edo state Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu has disclosed that the present administration in the state has been busy with the development of a workable master plan (blueprint) for the overall development of the state.

Hon Shaibu who stated this in his address at a two-day workshop on Sports development which started in Benin on Monday, explained that the background work of the state strategic planning unit is the reason for the delay in appointments of commissioners and other government officials.

He explained further that Governor Godwin Obaseki wants to run a responsible and responsive government with clear cut understanding and definition of duties and roles for the appointees.

“Mr Governor wants to prepare the ground for who ever is coming in as commissioners and others. They will have a direction to follow and not the other way round.”

The Deputy Governor who represented the state Governor Mr Godwin Obaseki at the workshop explained that the two day workshop was aimed at identifying the issues in administration, financing, promotion and facilities with a view to finding lasting solutions to the problems. “I am sure we will find the best model to be adopted to change the narratives in the state sports industry with the calibre of the chairman Mr Segun Odegbami and members of the summit .”

“we are looking to go back to developing sports from the grass roots through school Sports development. If we have mini stadia in all the eighteen Local governments in the state with social activities going, youths are engage meaningfully, the state economy will boom and the state will be better for it. Everybody wants Bendel Insurance to be at the premiership level, our athletes to represent Nigeria at Olympics,Commonwealth and more, but how do we achieve all of that because government can not do it alone. So, private participation is necessary. Where are the companies? Would they want to invest in what would not profit them? These are the issues. However, government is determined to creat the enabling environment for Sports and business to thrive,” Hon Shaibu explained.

The workshop with the theme ‘Repositioning Sports In Edo state ‘ had Mr Shegun Odegbami as chairman of summit with many other notable Supersters and legends as members.

Speaking, the chairman Chief Segun Odegbami assured the state government that his committee would do a thorough job with comprehensive report.

He expressed confidence that Edo will be better with the initiative of the Governor.

He appealed to the state government to to as a matter of importance revive the Ogbe Hard court and Bendel Insurance fc ,saying that Bendel Insurance FC is not just a football club but a movement of Edo people.

Chief Odegbami blamed the decline in sports enthusiasm and development in the country on removal of Physical and Health Education from school curriculum.

“Sports is about health and fitness. Sports is about preparing our children for healthy citizenry for the nation. Sports is not only about winning laurels. So, those who introduced it in our schools knew what they were doing while those of us who removed it did not know what they were doing “.