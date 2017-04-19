Easter tragedy: 2 teenagers die in hotel swimming pool

BENIN CITY-Two teenagers have allegedly drawn in a hotel swimming pool in Benin City.
It was learnt that the two friends identied as Ikponmwosa Isibor, 17 and Emmanuel Abuzu, 16 paid to use the pool, when they drowned about 4pm, last Saturday.
Sources hinted that a 11-year-old boy also died in the pool few years ago.
The swimming pool beside the hotel building was under lock and key when reporters visited the hotel popularly known as Play House, with state-of-the-art bar and recreation facilities, along Okhoro Road, Benin City, yesterday.
When asked some of the safety measures put in place to avert reoccurrence of the unfortunate incidences, the hotel Manager said “the police is already handling the matter, you can meet the police to tell you that”.
One of the bereaved family members expressed regrets for allowing Emmanuel Abuzu who is the only son of his parents visit the recreation centre in the name of Easter.
He called on relevant government agencies to prosecute management of the hotel over alleged compromise of safety measures.
“How would you have a commercial swimming pool without warning signs, rescuers and modern technology to alert management that a swimmer is distress?” The bereaved family member wept.
A dependable source at Okhoro Police Station said some staff of the hotel have been taken to police custody for interrogation.
It was further gathered that the case was transferred to the homicide section at the State Police Command Headquarters, Benin City.