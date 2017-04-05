Edo HOS tasks Workers on Discipline, Efficiency

Benin City – Edo state Head of service Mrs Gladys Idahor has urged the participants at the two day training workshop organised for civil servants in the state to continue to learn and let what they have been taught reflect on their performance .
Mrs Idahor who gave the advice yesterday while interacting with the participants in government House, Benin.
She asked the civil servants to reciprocate the state Government’s gesture by imbibing the culture of civil service,and to be able to fit into the modern system as government is trying to overhaul the civil service.
According to her, obeying the rules and regulations at all tomes make them stand a chance of benefiting from the reward system put in place by the present administration for effective service delivery.
“We must continue to learn and update our knowledge and get ourselves prepared for the tasks ahead. That is the only way we can properly appreciate what the present administration has done for us. We have not had this kind of training for over five years, so, we have to appreciate government by bringing what we have learnt to bear on the discharge of our duties.”She emphasised.
The facilitators, Barr Esiramen Ulinfoh and Jonathan Nikori told the participants that their ability to provide required services is what make them relevant in the system, adding that every worker must learn to be acquainted with the culture of civil service,and as well strive to have good knowledge of the job they do to boost their confidence.
Some of the participants, including Mrs Edith Sede and Dr Victor Obanor who spoke on the exercise,expressed appreciation over the capacity building programme however reminded government the need to do upward review of remuneration packages to motivate the civil servants.
According to them, improved incentives is a factor of motivation government should urgently consider.
The staff training programme, according to the Head of service would be extended to all the ministries and parastatals in the state.