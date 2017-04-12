Edo undergoing Institutional Reforms to make things work – Deputy Gov

Benin City – Edo state Deputy Governor,Rt Hon Philip Shaibu has disclosed that the state is undergoing Institutional reforms aimed at addressing the structural defects and ensuring the economic turn around of the state.
Hon Shaibu stated this when he received a delegation of the Faculty of Management Sciences, Uniben, led by the Dean prof. Peter Erigi and delegation of All Progressives Congress (APC),ward 6 Etsako West, Jagbe community who were on courtesy visit to government House, Benin.
According to him, institutional problems have been identified to the major Problem among other issues that have to do with attitude to work and way of handling public office,hence the present administration has started with the reform agenda so that we can have a new way of doing things.
“For Edo state to work properly ,we must look for people equipped with high skills and that is why is interested in developing Edo youths through Technical Education for skills acquisition to ensure quality man power to drive the industrialisation process. ” He explained.
He told the uniben delegation that government would like to collsborate with them in the area of training and retraining of manpower inline Governor Godwin Obaseki’s vision.
He thanked the Faculty for the award of excellence they conferred on him recently.
The Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences,Uniben prof Peter Erigi who led the delegation said their visit was to thank the Deputy Governor for honouring their invitation to attend a one-seminar recently. He said that they were proud of Hon Shaibu who was a master student of the Faculty some years ago.
He promised to support the present administration in the area of consultancy and I C T training.
He commended the Governor for chosing to allow his work and actions to speak louder than voice.
The Deputy Governor while interacting with the Jagbe APC delegation led by comrade Abdulkareem Shaibu, urged the leaders to sensitise their people on the plans of government to develop the agric potentials of the area so that they do not resist change.
On road infrastructure, the Deputy Governor told them that government is concerned about their situation, adding that government has set up an investigative committee to look into NDDC projects in the area.
He also received Members of Jattu progressive Union led by Mr Francis Oshionebo who said that their visit was to appreciate Hon Shaibu for his immense contributions to the social economic development of Jattu and Edo state in general.